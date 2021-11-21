FG task stakeholders to invest in children

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has called on all stakeholders to invest meaningfully on children in order to build a solid foundation for a better tomorrow.

Tallen made the call in her speech to commemorate the 2021 Universal Day of the Child with theme, “Unite to Reverse the Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Children” which held weekend at School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Represented by the deputy director Child Development Department in the ministry Mr. Andrew Madugu, Tallen noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted negatively on children, especially orphans and the vulnerable, adding that various forms of abuse, exploitation, diseases, hunger and discrimination against children increased in the country.

She said efforts were in place to fully implement policies that will protect the rights of children, assuring that perpetrators of any form or abuse will be brought to book according to the law.

“It is disturbing to note that some children were involved in child labor, some were living on the streets and some children dropped out of school, while some girls were married off due to the emergence of the scourge of Covid-19 Pandemic.

“As Government and stakeholders, we cannot allow this vices to continue. We are generating discourse around these issues at all levels on the way forward to ensure that our children anywhere are safe, protected and are enjoying their rights,” she said.

“We will also ensure that perpetrators of every form of abuseive act on our innocent children are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” she added.

The Minister, further revealed that the federal budget dedicated to children targets investments and interventions that will make a lifetime of opportunity for them in the future.

In her reaction, Deputy Director, Gender Affairs, FCT Education Secretariat, Hajiya Hadiza Ingawa, noted the scourge of violence and abuse against children, she however advised children to strive towards succeeding in their academic pursuits, inculcate good morals and hygiene in order to grow up responsible adults.

Similarly, a representative of the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA), Dr. Sampson Ezikeanyi, expressed worry on the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on children, while reassuring commitments of the organisation towards improving access to health services in Nigeria.

Earlier, a Public Health Expert with Ace Charity Foundation, Hassana Shuiabu, encouraged the students to maintain personal basic hygiene and sanitation, and in the school environment.

Meanwhile, Principal of the school for the Gifted, Mr. Samuel Okpe, affirmed that there were numerous negative impacts of the Covid19 pandemic on children especially students, assuring that the students and management will continue to maintain the COVID-19 protocol, which will aide in eliminating the pandemic in totality.