FG tasks leaders, stakeholders on Ogoni clean

The federal government, Monday urged leaders of Ogoni community and other relevant stakeholders to speed up action on the ongoing clean-up exercise in the area.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, made this known during the stakeholders’ meeting and inspection tour of Ogoniland in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ikeazor, said the commitment of the leaders and stakeholders would help in speeding up the implementation of the project.

While promising to address some of the concerns of the communities, she, however, called for their cooperation with the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) for the progress of the work.

The minister said the meeting was aimed interacting with all the communities making up Ogoniland.

Earlier in his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Tai Kingdom, King Godwin Gininwa, said that even though the HYPREP project was not for only Ogoni people, Ogoniland should be considered first.

Also speaking, President of Kagote, Bori, Mr Emmanuel Deeyah, said that the community needed to be involved in the implementation of the project so as to aid its effective implementation.