FG tasks Livestock farmers on good animal welfare practices

The federal government has called on livestock farmers in Nigeria to ensure that farm animals are provided good animal welfare during husbandry, transportation and slaughter, saying good animal welfare practices enhances the quality of animal products available for human consumption.

The National focal person for Animal welfare, Dr Mabel Ajumobi, who gave the advice at aISAE Animal Welfare National Workshop in Abuja on Friday, the stressed the need for farm and domestic animal owners to cultivate the habit of protecting their animals as well as taking their welfare serious in line with the standard of the international organization for world animal health.

He said the federal government is stepping up efforts towards introducing global best practices in implementing Nigeria’s Animal Welfare Strategy which according to him will stand as guide for livestock farmers.

“As you may be aware, the Nigeria Animal Welfare Strategy was approved by the National Council on Agriculture in 2016. The department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services has taken initial steps in the implementation of the strategy and is organizing this awareness creation/sensitisation workshop for relevant stakeholders on Animal Welfare practices.

“The Strategy provides direction for development of action plans to implement existing World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) guidelines and standards; provides a roadmap for development of future animal welfare policies. In line with global best practices, the Ministry is committed to working with relevant stakeholders in this sector to promote efficiency and profitability of the livestock and poultry business in Nigeria,” he said.

According to Dr, Ajumobi, the National workshop is a step in the right direction and is expected to go a long way in ensuring that safe wholesome, affordable livestock and poultry products are available for the Nigeria local markets and possible export.