FG tasks media on migrant workers

The federal government has stressed the need for journalists to intensify their reportage of issues of labour migration, saying poor reportage of migration governance could trigger negative public perception.

Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Dr. Yerima Tarfa made this known at a workshop for labour correspondents on effective coverage of labour migration in Abuja.

He said journalists must ensure balanced and fair reportage to stem the usual conflict between local labour and migrant workers.

Tarfa said the workshop was to expand the capacity of media practitioners in their knowledge of both the ILO conventions and national policies that promote fair and balanced media reportage in view of the social and economic importance of labour migration.

The permanent secretary said such reportage would contribute to the elimination of public misconception of t migrant workers.

“A global labour migration body of knowledge exists and confirms that migrant workers contribute to growth and development in their countries of destination, while countries of origin greatly benefit from their remittances and skills acquired during their migration experience.

“Yet, the migration process implies complex challenges in terms of governance, migrant workers’ protection, migration and development linkages, and international cooperation.

“According to World Bank reports, in 2020 Nigeria’s diaspora remittances received(through official channels ) reduced from $23.809 billion to $17.208 billion. This figures highlight some important facts. Firstly, Nigeria a economic benefits from diaspora contributions is quite significant, secondly, this statistics clearly shows how the disruptions caused by covid-19 impacted the world of work and workers livelihood globally,” he said.

In his welcome address, Deputy Director press in the ministry, Charles Akpan, said the workshop was designed to equip journalists with the ILO and local prescribed tools to achieve the intended objective of responsible reportage within the ambit of best global practices.