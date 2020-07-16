FG tasks oil companies to engage with communities

The federal government has urged international oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to get closer to the communities and address issues in a manner that will not cause destruction to production and economic activities there.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang made the call at the resolution meeting to resolve the issues on the shutdown of oil production OML 16 in Obosi and Omoku communities in Rivers state to avert its adverse effect on the nation’s dwindling economy.

According to Enang, the meeting was scheduled to assess the implementation of the resolution meeting held on February 27, 2020 in Port Harcourt which directed the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to treat the Obosi community as well as any other communities, according to the facilities, installations and production from the particular community or cluster and not by proxy.

The presidential aide reinstated the position of the resolution held in Port Harcourt which also mandated the NAOC, operator of NNPC/NAOC/OANDO, joint ventures and indeed all oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to review the understandings they have with their host communities. Adding that this will reduce the incidence of production shut down with attendant negative impacts on the Nigeria economy.

Enang advised the people of Obosi and all the communities in Omoku and Ogba Kingdom including all the oil producing communities that it is not proper to engage in obstruction and destruction of economic activities at a time when the global oil price is lowering with growing challenges.