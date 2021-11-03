FG tasks states on tapping into local jewelry production

Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has embarked on training of Nigerian youth on design, fabrication and other aspects of professional jewelry making that can compete with other imported jewelries.

Speaking during the opening of the workshop on Design of Strategy for the Development of Sustainable Jewelry and Gemstone in Abuja, on Monday, Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc Olamilekan Adegbite stated that the 40 Nigerian youth selected from the states and the Federal Capital Territory would be trained in various aspects of professional Jewelry making.

He noted that Nigeria is traditionally rooted in rock and gemstones jewelry making. “The Benin bronze jewelry, Hausa/Fulani ornaments, Ice, Igbo ukwu, and Nupe jewelries are few examples of the past highly acclaimed artworks of the Country,” adding that, as a follow-up, the government is taking the crucial step to train Nigerians in Jewelry making.

“We have engaged the services of experts to train the trainers and draft policies for the successful implementation of the program,” he said.

