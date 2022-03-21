FG to add 2550 megawatts electricity to national grid

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu has said that the Federal Government was making efforts to add 2,550 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

This move is not unconnected to the collapse of the nation’s two electricity grid system experienced within 48 hours last week which led to the loss of about 1,100MW generation capacity.

Aliyu disclosed that the gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism had been restored and that the Okpai power plant had resumed generation and was currently contributing an average of 300MW to the grid. He added that the development last week was exacerbated by the ongoing water management regime at the Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro power plants.

According to Aliyu, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc had been directed to enter into fast-track negotiation with Agip on an interim energy sales agreement with a view to bringing the new Okpai Il power plant on the grid, thereby contributing an additional 400MW of generation capacity.

“The “pigging” of the gas pipeline supplying gas to the Odukpani power plant is scheduled for completion tomorrow thus ramping up generation by about 400MW.