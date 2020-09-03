FG to adopt diplomat options in settling rift with Ghana

The federal government has assured to explore all diplomatic options in resolving the ongoing trade rift between Nigerian Traders in Ghana and the Government of Ghana.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, made this known while answering questions from journalists after the inauguration of the newly elected executives members of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in his office in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Association, Mr. Fredrick Idehai, commended the minister and solicited for support from various agencies under the ministry, he however assured the minister of CICAN’s coverage of the ministry’s activities.