FG to announce new minimum wage soon – NLC

The federal government is set to announce the new minimum wage as the Tripartite Committee completes its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who made this known in Abuja said the committee used the two-day to reconvene and deliberate on a new minimum wage figure that was acceptable to all employers of labour in the country.

He also disclosed that the organized labour would set aside a day for a national rally against states that are oweing salaries.

“I want to assure workers that all has been concluded and will be passed for signing within the week.

We would also set aside a date for rally against state governors who don’t pay salaries regularly.” “I also want to appreciate the Organised Private Sector (OPS), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) for their resolve to pay the new minimum wage when signed into law,” he said.

The NLC president said the new figure would be disclosed by the presidency.

According to him, the presidency would make it public after deliberation by the National Economic Council NEC) meeting.

It would be recalled that the organized labour, comprising the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC), on Sept.

30, suspended its warning strike on a new minimum wage embarked upon on Sept.

26.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.