FG to Armed Forces: Your sacrifices ‘ll not be in vain

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to the welfare of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and their families.

He also commended the military for their sacrifices in keeping the country together inspite of the myriads of security challenges the nation has faced over the years, assuring them that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Osinbajo stated this Sunday at Armed Forces Remembrance Day service held at the National Christian Centre Abuja.

He said: “It is an honour to be part of this gathering in commemoration of one of the most significant milestones of our national life. On this day we remember and honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who have let down their lives in the line of duty to safeguard our dear nation.

“We also remember our veterans, the gallant men and women of the armed forces of Nigeria who willingly put their lives in arm’s way to keep the rest of us safe. The patriotic commitment of the gallant men and women of the armed forces is wooven into the fabric of our common destiny.

” Our country is populated by people of diverse faiths and ethnicities. This diversity is reflected within our military, where people from various ethnic and religious background are united by their nationality and the desire to serve their country well.

“For this reason, the armed forces is a symbol of the national spirit of resilience, unity and strength in diversity. From the civil war to our current struggle against terrorists and insurgents, the durability of our union has been made possible in large part by the dedication to duty of the men and women of our armed forces often at great cost to themselves.

“Our commitment as an administration in making sure that the families that shoulder such burdens would not do so alone. The welfare, benefits and entitlement of members of our armed forces and their families will remain a priority for us.”

He urged Nigerians to reciprocate the sacrifices of men of the armed forces by supporting them.

He said, “The courage of the men and women that serve in our armed forces require that we as a people are worthy of their sacrifices. The only way to truly repay those that pay the supreme sacrifice or price in service for the rest of us is to commit ourselves living for the ends for which they have given their lives.”

Speaking with journalists after the service, the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor commended men of the armed forces for their sacrifices.

He said the welfare of troops especially those in the frontline will continue to be given top priority.

