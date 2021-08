FG to begin airborne geophysical survey in 19 states

The federal government is to begin airborne geophysical survey in 19 states of the federation the General Manager, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office, Mr Obadiah Nkom, has said.

Nkom made this known when he visited the acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

The general manager, who led a team from the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, said that the survey would last for eight months.

He said the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) is a World Bank-supported project under the ministry.

“The survey will be carried out in 119 Local Government Areas to determine accurate mineral locations using modern-day ferromagnetic mechanism.

“The key priority of the federal government is to enhance the diversification of the economy to a broader range of productive sector.

“The survey will enable the federal government to discover more solid minerals and promote investment in the sector and boost employment opportunities and wealth creation,” he said.

According to him, “The same exercise will also be carried out across Kwara, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Niger, Kogi, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Bauchi states and the FCT.

He urged people in the states and the local government areas where the survey will be carried out not to panic as a result of loud noise from flying aircraft altitude.

Responding, Balarabe assured the team of the government’s support for the success of the programme in the state.

“It is for the good of the people. While we extend our appreciation for the interest to conduct the survey in Kaduna, we will support you with every available resource we have.

“We believe we have very vast mineral potential which has not been tapped. It is an opportunity for the state to do proper mapping and accurate data mineral resource,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that MinDiver initiative aims to strengthen the government in its role to establish a strong foundation for mining sector development, thereby enhancing its capacity as regulator and facilitator.

The initiative also aims at strengthening mining governance, transparency, accountability and administration, skills building and education support for mining sector development among others.

(NAN)