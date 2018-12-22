FG to boost research funding-Onu

The Federal government will soon allocate 1% of the National Gross Domestic Product to fund research and development in the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this when the Technical Committee on Nigeria’s Space Programme paid him a courtesy call recently in Abuja.

Onu said all areas of research and development, including space exploration will benefit as soon as the fund takes off.

He further said that the National Research and Innovation Council will soon be constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to boast research and ensure the deployment of science and technology to boost the economy.

The Federal Government will also enhance the manpower capacity in the space sector through advance training in order to make Nigeria a space nation, he added.

He further said that the Federal Government will also facilitate the development of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence so as to further research in marine underwater and the ocean.

According to the Minister, there are so many minerals resources underneath the ocean that need to be explored for the benefit of the nation.

Onu also assured the Committee of the support of the Ministry in its efforts to enhance space exploration.

“With the affiliation of our Space Agency with Pan- African University, more Nigerians will be trained in Space Science technology”.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Clifford Teme had said Nigeria had so many lofty ideas on space exploration but what was lacking is funding.

He assured the Minister that the Committee will do its utmost to make Nigeria a foremost nation in space research.

He appealed to the Minister to ensure that the proposed African Space Agency is domesticated in Nigeria given its pioneering role in space research and exploration.

Professor Clifford Teme, commended an agency of the Ministry (NARSDA) for its efforts in space research and capacity building of its workforce by producing 161 Ph. D holders in space science technology.

