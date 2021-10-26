FG to come up with policy position on casualisation soon- Ngige

The federal government Tuesday said it will soon come up with policy position on casualisation of workers in Nigeria by some employers of labour.

Minister of Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, stated this at the Public hearing organised by the Senate Commitee on Labour on a bill seeking for prohibition of casualisation in Nigeria.

The hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity headed by Senator Godiya Akwashiki (APC Niger North), at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Ngige pleaded with the committee to stay action on the bill to enable the federal government consult with other stakeholders in the labour sector so that the law that would come out of it will be acceptable to all.

“The bill is very tricky and we must manage it in such a way that both employers, workers and other stakeholders including the government will buy into it when the bill is eventually passed into law,” Ngige said.

The minister also described casualisation in Nigeria as worrisome while accusing the bank sector, oil and gas and the communication sector as major perpetrators of casualisation of workers in the country.

He added that no reasonable government will allow the inhumanity to continue in the name of employment.

Ngige also said that most of the companies that are engaging in casualisation of workers are doing so at high risk.

“Research have shown that most of the frauds in the banking sector are perpetrated by casualised staff because they believe that their jobs are not secure,” he stated.