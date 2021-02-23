FG to commence implementation of €400,000 pilot ranches in four states

The federal government has commenced the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) as it kicks off the pilot project in four states of Nasarawa, Adamawa, Plateau and Gombe states.

President Muhammadu Buhari had secured a €400,000 grant from the Netherlands during his visit to the country, to implement this project in four states in Nigeria which includes Nasarawa, Adamawa, Plateau and Gombe.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Dr Andrew Kwasari, who was in Nasarawa state in preparation for the pilot project said his aim of visiting was to “review in particular the project appraisal document for the start-up site and ensure that the State team is clear on the roles and responsibilities of Nasarawa State Senior Management Team of the State Livestock Transformation Office and the Project Office.

“A statement from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the Project for Agricultural Coordination and Planning (PACE) after the visit, said “on the back of the MoU signed during the State visit of Mr President to the Netherlands, the Dutch Investment Agency (RVO) approved a grant of about 400,000 Euros to cover 50% cost of the pilot start-up of NLTP model in Nasarawa State for 30 pastoralist households with a start date of March 2021.

In his response, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, said “we are quite enthusiastic about this program starting in Nasarawa State. We feel it is a great honour that Nasarawa State was picked to pilot this project. We as a State have resolved not only to be in charge but also in control.