FG to conduct agencies’ accountability audit

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has said the federal government would embark on an aggressive accountability audit of its various agencies to identify bureaucratic bottlenecks, adding that it will remove them in a renewed effort to further improve the country’s business environment and economy.

This, he said, would in turn encourage more local and foreign investment, create more jobs, and opportunities for Nigerians.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, ‘Laolu Akande, in Abuja on Friday, quoted Osinbajo speaking at the 5th anniversary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), which was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, Wednesday night.

He noted that while creating jobs was the government’s priority, the biggest job creator was the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises, stating that “we must ensure that they are not hindered from doing business easily so they can produce the opportunities our nation needs.”

Osinbajo said: “What must be done in the coming months, is for the FG to work with the agencies to implement a more aggressive accountability audit. Where we identify the specific bottlenecks in systems possibly down to the particular desks where these problems arise; we may then come for agencies and officials who have failed or resisted change.”

However, the vice president detailed how PEBEC’s reforms and efforts have been instrumental in improving Nigeria’s business environment in the last few years under the Buhari administration.

Osinbajo stated that since its inception, PEBEC has achieved the delivery of over 150 reforms and completed six National Action Plan (NAP).

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, who presented PEBEC’s 5-year empirical impact assessment book and commemorative coffee book, said the books were “in keeping faith with the council’s tradition in documenting its activities and to employ fact-based metrics to measure the impact of its reforms.”

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, while highlighting the achievement of the council, noted that “institutional reforms in the public sector were major factors in jump-starting and sustaining economic growth and development.”

