FG to connect 20 markets to free internet – Pantami 

As part of various interventions geared towards improving internet connectivity and broadband reach nationwide, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, has said that a total of 20 markets across the country have been selected to enjoy free internet connection under a programme being implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Professor Pantami stated this while speaking with journalists in Gombe weekend shortly after commissioning Galaxy Backbone North-East Office in Gombe state.

He said the office would serve the six states of the North-east, which include Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno, adding that it was in line with harnessing the potential of the digital economy.

The minister said establishing the office in the region would aid in consolidating the benefits of the digital economy given the contributions that information and communication technologies (ICT) make to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said the centre would boost cybersecurity, create job opportunities, and improve the digital economy.

He stated further that in the first quarter of 2020, ICT contributed 14.07 per cent to the GDP, while in the second quarter of 2021, ICT sector contributed 17.97 per cent; “in the second quarter of 2022, the ICT sector contributed 18.44 per cent to the GDP.”

Earlier, the managing director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Professor Muhammad Abubakar, said the agency remained committed to connecting all the 36 states of Nigeria into ICT infrastructure to power the country’s digital economy.

