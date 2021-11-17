FG to create enabling environment for scientists

The federal government Tuesday reiterated its determination to provide the enabling environment and opportunities for scientists in Nigeria.

President Mohammad Buhari stated this in Abuja during the 2nd Regional Annual Scientific Conference and Induction of Elected Fellows of the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS).

The theme of this year’s conference was ‘Improving Global Health by Strengthening Laboratory Capacity in Africa.’

President Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said, “This is where the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science needs to play the role of ensuring that relevant quality human resource capacity is developed in the West African sub region, to upgrade laboratory capacity and strengthen the health system.”

He said it will sharpen their skills and increase their knowledge in the area of research and development in order to contribute meaningfully in unravelling the secrets behind the Coronavirus.

“Government has provided funds for establishment of molecular laboratories in all federal tertiary health institutions and research centres. State governments and development partners have also supported laboratory strengthening in different ways,” he said.