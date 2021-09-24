FG to critics: Blame previous administration’s failures for borrowings

The Muhammadu Buhari-led government has a lot to show for the many loans it has taken since inception, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted the minister as saying this Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno state, at a Town Hall Meeting to address vandalism of power and telecommunications infrastructure.

The event was attended by Governor Babagana Zulun, Deputy Governor Usman Kadafur, traditional rulers, religious and political leaders as well as other stakeholders.

The minister said: “Today, we have new airport terminals in Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, the Itakpe-Warri rail line that was abandoned for decades is running.

“We have well over 13,000km of federal roads under repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction and there is a road project in every state,

“Today, we have started the countdown to when the 2nd Niger Bridge, which successive administrations have built only on paper, will be completed.”

The Buhari regime faces widespread criticisms over its knack for incessant borrowings which critics believe put the future of the country in danger.

President Buhari had last week sent a fresh $4billion loan request to the National Assembly.

Many, including business leaders, opposition parties and former President Olusegun Obasanjo have sounded a note of warning on the excessive borrowing.

Replying the critics however, the minister said those ramping up the criticism of the Buhari administration on borrowing were insincere.

He said it was an irony that those criticising the administration performed abysmally in terms of modernising the nation’s infrastructure when they served at a time earnings were multiples of what they were getting currently.

He said if the previous administration had embarked on the kind of infrastructure development the Buhari government engaged in, there would have been no reason to borrow.

“For example, in their time, they claimed to have spent billions of naira in building infrastructure, but as one can see, their infrastructure projects were only on paper.

“Today, we are still saddled with looking for resources to build the same infrastructure for which they claimed to have allocated huge resources.

“We will not be deterred by the antics of those who believe they can play politics with everything,” Mohammed said.

He said the town hall meeting was the third and final edition of the three-series town hall meeting dedicated to addressing the wanton destruction of public infrastructure.

The minister said efforts by the present administration to address massive infrastructure deficit the country was facing were being thwarted by vandals and their collaborators.

He said Borno was chosen as venue because Maiduguri had been cut off from public power supply since January due to the destruction of power infrastructure by terrorists.

“The terrorists who are destroying power and telecommunication facilities in Borno, have chosen to weaponise these attacks in order to inflict the maximum hardship on the people and also slow down the advances of our gallant troops in decimating them,” he said. (NAN)

Borno’s 50 megawatts plant

Also speaking at the meeting, Governor Zulum said the 50-megawatt plant being funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) would soon commence work.

At the event held at the multipurpose hall of the Government House, Governor Zulum expressed deep appreciation to President Buhari.He said in addition to the 50MW power plant, the president also directed the Federal Ministry of Power to look into the possibility of establishing another 150-megawatt power plant in the state.

“Let me at this juncture convey my gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for his approval of an alternative power supply to Borno State.

“Few days ago, contract for the establishment of thermal electricity plant in Maiduguri was signed by GMD NNPC, Mele Kyari and the contractors. The contractors are expected to resume very soon.

“The president has also directed the Federal Ministry of Power to look into the possibility of establishing 150 mega watts of solar power plant in Borno State,” Zulum said.

The governor described the 9-month blackout as harrowing experience, particularly, to those depending on power supply for their livelihood.

The governor added that substantial resources had been committed to the restoration of power to the affected areas by both by the federal and state governments.

Zulum also called on the federal government to deploy technology to protect critical infrastructures across the country, in addition to a massive sensitisation campaign for citizens to take ownership and responsibilities of protecting facilities around them.

Also in attendance were Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, represented by Senator Danladi Sankara, Deputy Governor Kadafur, former governor of Borno state, Ashkeikh Jarma, minister of state for agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and former FCT minister, Arch. Ibrahim Bunu among others.

Others at the meeting were traditional rulers led by Shehu of Borno Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, Secretary to the State Government Usman Jidda Shuwa, members of the state executive council, and the state security chiefs, led by the theatre commander, Major General Christopher Musa.