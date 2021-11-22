FG to curb insecurity through education of nomads, farmers, others





The National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has said the reintroduction and creation of four subjects in the education curriculum of Nigeria, including History, Islamic Religious Studies, Christian Religious Studies and National Values, will go a long way in tackling insecurity and other social vices among the youth.

Addressing participants Monday in Abuja, at the opening ceremony of a five-day critique workshop on the adapted curriculum guides in four subject areas for the education of the nomadic pastoralists and migrant fisherfolk/farmers, the Executive Secretary of NCNE, Prof. Bashir H. Usman, said Nigeria was in dire need of a solution to stem the rising spate of insecurity and social vices, hence the effort of NCNE in critiquing the appropriateness of the aforementioned subjects.

He said: “The effectiveness of any programme requires continuous improvement, through update of relevant educational materials for the attainment and sustenance of standards. The review and adaptation of the above curriculum, took place in June, 2021. We are here today to critically examine the draft of the curriculum, to ensure its appropriateness and quality.

“Curriculum provides a cardinal link between education delivery and set national goals and objectives. It must therefore be characterized by relevance, appropriateness, adequacy and demands of the time, in terms of contents shaping and stimulation of the minds of learners/children of diverse background in terms of culture, ethnic, religious and social, in the spirit of peace, stability, security, development, integration and co-operation.

“Today, as we are all aware our nation is plagued by myriads of challenges, which are impeding our journey to nationhood, national growth and development. Evidently, there is a sharp decline in the understanding of our collective sense of history, moral values, social cohesion and rich cultural heritage as a people. It is getting worse amongst the youthful population in the country, who have relapsed into all manners of social vices, ranging from conflicts, insurgency, armed robbery, kidnapping, drugs abuse, etc.

“Our country is, therefore, in dire need of a solution to stem the rising spate of this menace that is the root of our current security challenges, with all its attendant consequences. It is against this backdrop that the National Council of Education directed for the re-introduction of certain subjects needed at the basic level, such as History, Islamic Religious Studies, Christian Religious Studies and National Values comprising of Social Studies, Civic and Security Education.

“However, the process of curriculum revision continues with a view to attaining improvements each time, for the overall development of education. It is envisaged that the critique of the adapted curriculum towards effective teaching and learning of these subjects, would go a very long way in restoring in our educational system, the virtue of brotherhood and citizenship, such that the learner would have a clearunderstanding of our collective history as a people, our rich cultural heritage, hence the compelling need for peace, tolerance and accommodation.

“For us to make meaningful progress, we must instill in our youths that moral rectitude that would enable them shun this cancerous monsters that is deeply eroding the fabric of our society and the solid foundation laid by the founding fathers of our beloved nation.

“In line with the objectives of this workshop, I want to urge all of us, to recognise and see through the renaissance being ushered in, in the course of the critique process, so that we can capitalise on the common adage of ‘catch them young’ by bringing our collective knowledge and experiences in crafting the curriculum in the course of the five-day workshop for the education of nomads in Nigeria.

“I am convinced and pretty sure, that the calibre of distinguished and well experienced resource persons, who are acclaimed subject matter specialists, would give us the high standard we require at the basic education level, as enshrined in the National Policy on Education (NEP).

“I thank the Honourable Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, for his continuous support, relentless efforts and commitment towards the delivery of NEP. This has enabled the Commission get a pride of place amongst other sister parastatals in the education sector. This is a clear demonstration of the unwavering commitment of the present Administration, under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for democratic dividends, particularly in education.

“I acknowledge the unflinching total support of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in the implementation of Nomadic Education Program (NEP), particularly, for providing the requisite financial resources towards the conduct of this workshop.”

On his part, the Chairman Governing Board, NCNE, Prof. Gidado Tahir, said the workshop would further upgrade nomadic curriculum to the standard of the curriculum that are in use in the conventional schools, to enable nomadic children to compete favourably with their fellow counterparts in conventional schools.

“I sincerely feel honoured to be part of this effort aimed at the achievement and enhancement of the standard of Nomadic Education Programme. This workshop will re-enforce the efforts the Honourable Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, in providing quality education at all levels for the attainment of the much-needed educational development in the country.

“It is my hope that the outcome of this critique workshop would further upgrade nomadic curriculum to the standard of the curriculums that are in use in the conventional schools. It would also accelerate the quality of nomadic education programme in the country, to enable nomadic children, to compete favourably with their fellow counterparts in conventional schools.

“The National Commission for Nomadic Education has over the years, been playing a leading role, in the education of the nomads in Nigeria and will continue to do so, to ultimately ensure that nomads are fully integrated in the development process of the country, with standard in the Nomadic Schools as their mandate.

“I wish to thank the Executive Secretary and his Management for ensuring that the Commission remains relevant in achieving the desired result of not ensuring that the target groups, are not left behind in the development of our nation, since education remains the bedrock of any nation’s development,” he said.