FG to deliver 900 housing units in 35 states – Minister

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Malam Mu’azu Sambo, has disclosed that the Federal Government is

working to deliver 900 housing units under its National Housing Programme (NHP) in 35 states across the country.

Sambo who spoke recently in New York, US, also disclosed that the government had completed about 6,000 housing units across the country.

The houses, according to him, were funded by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), adding that Nigerians home and abroad should buy the houses, which are sold on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing portal.

He said: “We have completed the phase one of NHP and in some states, phase two has been completed and in some states, we are in phase three. Almost all the states are in phase three. In each state, they are not less than 100 houses, and we are looking at 300 houses in three phases.

“Some of them are being commissioned, but we are going to commission that of Taraba this month. These houses are reasonably affordable to most Nigerians and if they can not pay immediately, we encourage them to approach FMBN and open an account with the Bank.

“Interested Nigerians could open an account with FMBN or any of the primary mortgage institutions, especially if they contribute to the National Housing Fund.

The houses are sold on the portal because we want to be transparent. Nigerians are advised to go online, look at the houses they like, and in any states and apply.’’

He said 700 units out of the 6,000 units would be inaugurated in Zuba in May, adding that one of the priorities of President Muhammadu Buhari- lead administration is to provide social houses.

“The government priority is social inclusion, which targets reduction of poverty and enhancing the livelihood of poor people by building houses that will give them comfort, shelter, and sustainability. For instance, we don’t want to build a house that is expensive and difficult to maintain. We intend to meet the requirement of the Constitution, which is right to shelter for every Nigerian,’’ he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

