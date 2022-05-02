FG to deploy 5G services after generating $22.5bn from auction

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the 5G services will be available in Nigeria by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The NCC head spectrum administration Usman Aliyu, stated this while speaking on 5G deployment at a capacity building workshop organized by the Commission for Nigeria Information and Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) in Abuja.

He said cleaning of the Bands is ongoing with the migration of the FSS users from 3.4-3.8 GHz spectrum following the ratification of the use of Nigerian Communications Satellite by the National Frequency Management Council.

When deployed, he said a lot of services would be enhanced with resultant effect on the economic growth of the nation in the areas of education, health, financial services and improvement on the quality of services.

With the successful auction of the 5G spectrum last year, Aliyu said Nigeria became the first country in Africa to successfully conduct a full 5G spectrum auction without the services of a consultant and first software auction to be conducted since 2001.

‘‘5G auction committee was constituted, Information memorandum was developed, consultation on Memorandum carried out, key stakeholders responded, corrections were made on IM before auction.

