FG to disburse $350m cabotage fund to indigenous ship owners

There is palpable joy among indigenous ship owners as the news of plans by the Federal to commence the disbursement of the much anticipated Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) filtered in over the weekend with many calling the news a sigh of relief.

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, who dropped the hint said the measure is to enable indigenous shipping operators to compete favourably with their international counterparts, a much desire of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The CVFF has generated furore over the years when it appeared that it objective of assisting Nigerian ship owners to acquire of assets was defeated with their inability to access the fund.

However, Nineteen years after, the Transportation Minister said all the brouhaha will soon be history as the operations of the fund would help Nigeria boost it international trade and create much needed jobs.

The Minister spoke when he visited the National Inland Waterways Authority, Area Office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The CVFF is an intervention fund created by the Federal Government for the development of indigenous shipping capacity in Nigeria to enable them maintain existing vessels or purchase new ones.

Describing the CVFF as a low hanging fruit, the Minister said it would support maritime activities which are the gateway to the nation’s economy, adding that “if we get our acts right, the maritime industry can replace the revenue from the oil”.

While answering questions from newsmen at the BUA Ports and Terminal Limited, situated at the Rivers Port, the Minister expressed delight at the progress of work, saying: “we are making good progress, bringing this place to a world standard,” but urged the operators to ensure completion by 2025.

