FG to disburse N25bn agribusiness loans – Wamakko

Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko says the federal government will soon disburse N25 billion to Nigerians, under the National Directorate of Employment, and Central Bank of Nigeria agribusiness loans scheme.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday.

He spoke at the disbursement of N 10,000, each to 600 unemployed women and youths to empower them under NDE’s Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES), graduation of 400 youths trained by Senator Wamakko in five automobile and residential security, as well as the flag off of training of 1000 persons in vocational skills.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North at the National Assembly, also said the list of the beneficiaries would soon be compiled, out of which beneficiaries from Sokoto, would be given N780 million.

He said, “This is part of the ongoing laudable efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to further curb unemployment, hunger, poverty and youth restiveness, as well as their attendant unpalatable consequences.

“This noble gesture by the President, through the NDE is aimed at carrying all Nigerians along in line with the tenets of good governance, accountability and transparency.”