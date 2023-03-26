FG to drive MSMEs growth with new SMEs’ survival fund







The federal government has revealed that it is working at establishing a SMEs survival fund among other initiatives that will help to drive growth of Micro Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) across the country.



Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo who disclosed on Saturday in Enugu also said that the government has adopted Economic sustainability Plan (ESP), with the aim of sustaining economic growth and development as well as optimizing local content and empowering local businesses to compete globally.



Speaking during the opening of the 34th edition of the Enugu International Fair, organized by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Adebayo his ministry is chairing the Steering Committee of the SMEs survival fund.



Adebayo who was represented by the Deputy Director, Multinational of the Ministry, Dr. Sunday Jaja, said the policies were designed to promote MSMES which currently represent 96 per cent of the businesses in Nigeria and contribute 75 per cent of the national employment.



He said nurtured and well-structured MSMEs sub-sector can contribute significantly to employment generation, wealth creation, poverty reduction, sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.



“The people of Enugu state and South-East Nigeria should take advantage of opportunities provided by the advent of the African Continental Trade Agreement (AfCTA), export market to produce quality goods and services for export to other African countries,” he said.



In his goodwill message, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA, Mr. John Udeagbala, said a nation without deliberate human capital development cannot sustain meaningful economic development.



Udeagbala, represented by the President of the Southeast Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Humphrey Ngonadi, said the most impressive performance of the economy of most developed and newly industrialized countries is the commitment to human capital development.



“A nation which is unable to develop skills and knowledge of its people and utilize them effectively in nation building will be unable to develop anything else. The advancement we see in science and technology and every other field today is the strategic commitment to human capital development.



“When human capital development is properly harnessed and leveraged, it could lead the country to sustained prosperity. Therefore, if Nigeria wants to achieve meaningful and sustainable growth, it must begin to aggressively develop its human capital for inclusive growth of the economy,” he said.



Earlier, President of ECCIMA, Jasper Nduagwuike, said the chamber under the 16 council was proud of how far they have come as it could only get better before the end of the year, adding that a full exhibition centre would be standing on the trade fair ground.

