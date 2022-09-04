FG to ensure best practices in food handling chains, robust linkages

As part of efforts to ensure best Practices in Food Handling Chain, Robust linkage among Stakeholders and Drive Export in the Agricultural Sector, the Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to Agro Zero Reject Initiatives in the agricultural sector.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mahmod Abubakar, stated this recently during the briefing by the Standing Inter- Ministerial Technical Committee (SIMTC) in his office, in Abuja.

Dr. Abubakar said that the Ministry was committed to promoting Agro Zero Reject Initiative with a view to bringing all relevant actors together for seamless export business in accordance with Global Practice.

He revealed that the report of experts that evaluated the Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary (SPS) bodies like National Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) had clearly pointed out the gaps in the inspection and food safety protocols, urging all these agencies to work earnestly with the National Accreditation Services (NINAS) to fill the gaps in the evaluation conducted by the experts.

In his opening remarks, the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Engr. Abubakar Garba represented by Mr. Benard Ukattah, he recalled that in 2015, the European Union (EU) banned the importation of Nigerian beans due to high content of pesticide residues considered harmful to health.

In his presentation with the titled: “Integrated Export Control Plan (IECP),” a Consultant to the Committee, Dr. Simeon Umukoro stated that Nigeria Authorities were expected to submit a detailed action plan with Information on reasons / origin of the pesticide residues, information on growers and their training /certification among others.

