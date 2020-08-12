FG to establish police training institutions in 6 geo political zones

Federal government Wednesday said it will establish additional police training institutions in all the six geo political zones as part of measures to strengthen internal security in the country.

President Muhammad Buhari stated this at the inauguration of Police Mobile Training Collage on Ende Hill in Nasarawa state.

The president who was represented by the Minister of police affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi, said the intention was to enhance training facilities to neutralize emerging crime in the country.

“The recent upgrading of the intelligence unit to a full department, creation of additional mobile police squadrons, creation of Operation outfits are credible evidences of commitment to duty and loyalty to the federal Republic of Nigeria.

On his part, Inspector General of police Mohammed Adamu, reassure the nation of the police unwavering determination to continue to explore innovative approaches towards restoring a stable internal security order in the country.

He said that the increasingly complex threats that the police ,as the primary internal security agency are grappling with, had necessitated the need to establish new mobile police squadrons and expand the capacity of the counterterrorism unit and the police special forces to deal with the threats.

The IG expressed confident that with the continued trust, partnership and support of governments at all levels, strategic stakeholders and citizens, the police shall be re energised and motivated to deliver policing services that will meet the expectations of all .

” This is the vision of community policing and it is also a clear manifestation of the fact that our community policing objectives are being steadily achieved.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state commended the efforts of the federal government for approving the siting of the police mobile force training collage in Nasarawa state, and its continued support in the fight against insecurity, particularly at this trying moment.

According to Sule, “I also appreciate the siting of the 38-Police Mobile Force, Akwanga; 58-PMF, Lafia and 69-PMF in Toto. Today, we are witnessing yet the commissioning of the Police Mobile Force Training College here in Endeh Hills, Nasarawa-Eggon local government area of the state”.

He however, assured that Nasarawa government will continue to complement the federal government efforts by providing the necessary logistics support to enhance effective operation in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state.