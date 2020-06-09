FG to establish poly in Marama, COE in Gwoza







The federal lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has said two federal institutions of higher learning will be established in the district soon.



He said he had sponsored bills for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Marama town of Hawul LGA of Borno state and also for the establishment of a Federal College of Education in Gwoza town of Gwoza LGA of Borno state. He expressed hope that they will receive favourable considerations from his colleagues at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.



Senator Ndume, who stated this in Maiduguri at his residence Tuesday in an interactive session with journalists, also stated that he had equally sponsored the Nigerian Army University, Biu bill which has since passed through second reading in order to give the institution a legal backing.



He added that having received some assurances from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai that adequate security will be provided to workers at road construction sites of the Maiduguri-Biu, Biu-Damaturu and Biu-Gombe roads, he will impress on facilitators to ensure speedy completion of the road.



The senator further stated that the long abandoned federal government capital projects awarded and located in the southern Borno for over two decades by past federal governments which have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the areas which include the reconstruction of the Biu -Gombe Trunk A road, Biu- Damaturu highway, Biu-Numan-Yola and the Biu-Damboa- Maiduguri Trunk A roads as well as the completion of the three decades abandoned federal government Biu dam project have all been recaptured in the 2020 budget for consideration.



The federal lawmaker said he had sponsored 11 bills so far and they are awaiting action at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.



The bills, he noted, include the Social Investment Programme Agency (SIPA) which will ensure that all money spent on Trader Money, N-Power and other social welfare will henceforth be appropriated in the budget and closely monitored to ensure transparency and accountability.



Speaking on his experience as Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ndume said, his chairmanship afforded him the opportunity to learn more of the workings of the Army and the difficulties they face.



He added that he was unhappy with the way things were going on because not a dime has been released to the Army for capital projects this year, even though we are already in the month of June.



Speaking on the counter insurgency fight with the relocation of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen T Y Buratai to the Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre, Command Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Ndume said, “General Buratai’s relocation to Maiduguri, the headquarters of Operation Lafiyà Dole has made a remarkable difference in the counter insurgency fight with tremendous achievements because the Army chief has provided the required motivation and leadership needed to the officers and men of the Nigerian Army at the war front during his relocation.”

Related