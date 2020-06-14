FG to execute N400m projects in 2 Benue LGs ﻿





The federal government is to execute projects worth over N400 million in two Benue local government areas.



The projects range from construction of 40kw solar mini grid, development of 100HA surface irrigation scheme, solar street light, rehabilitation of school class rooms and supply of agricultural inputs to farmers among others.



The member representing Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency, Robert Aondona Tyough, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, Sunday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.



The federal lawmaker said the projects, which are domiciled in the Ministry of Power, Agriculture, Education, Water Resources and office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, when executed will significantly serve to develop his constituents.



According to him, the projects are already captured in the 2020 fiscal year and when implemented, will be capable of turning the fortunes of his people and improve on their economic well being.



He noted that the projects would be sited in various locations across the length and breadth of Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency.



He said he was optimistic that in spite of the pandemic that has caused so much instability and a drop in the revenue base of the country many of the projects if not all will see the light of the day during the 2020 fiscal year



He named some of the projects to include construction of 40kw solar mini grid worth N100 million, rehabilitation/construction of on-going electrification scheme at N638 million, provision of solar street light worth N19 million and, rural electrification project at Wantor Secondary School, Tse-Ikpa Haanya, Adikpo Kwande LGA worth N50 million.

