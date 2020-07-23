FG to expand phase two of PEWASH in 10 states

The federal government has announced the expansion of the phase two of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) in 10 states that met the established selection criteria for immediate intervention under the PEWASH programme.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, announced this during the official flag off of the phase two programme in Abuja on Thursday.

Adamu said the government have experimented on institutional capacity building with Ondo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency during which it supported them with N100million that has enabled them to rehabilitate about 1230 hand pump boreholes across the State thereby improving access to water supply to one million people in the state.

He said the government has introduced an innovative technology for “Sustainable Drinking Water Solutions” where five schemes are being developed by Water Health Company of India at Sagamu, Ado-Odo Ota, Ilaro Town, Iperu and Ijebu Igbo Town in Ogun State and another five schemes using AQap tap Water Dispenser (Kiosks) are being constructed by Messrs Sealtex Projects and Services Limited at Nasarawa, Fagge, Ungogo, Dala and Kumbotso in Kano. When these ten (10) schemes are completed in the two States, about two hundred thousand (200,000) people will have access to high quality drinking water supply under our Water-preneurship.

He said the states benefiting from this programmes are Katsina, Plateau, Bauchi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Ondo, Osun, Imo and Delta States.

“In these 10 States, 56 LGAs are scheduled to benefit from the programme, 28 under the Federal Component and 28 under the States Component. We have recently awarded contracts to 119 Contractors for the construction/rehabilitation/upgrading of eight hundred and ninety-five (895) water supply facilities at a cost of over N2.0 billion in the 28 LGAs under the federal component which upon completion will improve access to water supply to about 1 million people living in the areas. The commencement of the construction work by the contractors is what we are flagging-off today.

“While congratulating all the successful contractors, I will like to stress the high premium this Ministry place on qualitative and timely project delivery and therefore charge them to execute these projects with utmost diligence, standard and in strict compliance with contract specifications. I assure you that the Ministry, on her part, will fulfill its own obligation of ensuring prompt payments of certified jobs that is our hallmark.