FG to extend special public works targeting 774.000 jobs

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo has announced plans to extend the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme, also known as the 774,000 jobs, next year and beyond.

The minister said this at a three-day training for zonal directors and state coordinators of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

He said the meeting was to provide solutions to identified problems as well as fresh ideas to make future implementation of the programme hitch-free and sustainable.

Keyamo said though the road had been rough, but the administration was determined to ensure the benefits of the programme reach the target groups.

He expressed regret that there were still a “few difficult corners to navigate as we complete the payment process for those who are yet to receive their stipends.

“This meeting and training will enable you design the template for the completion report on the programme, x-ray the challenges encountered during the implementation and recommendations for improvements moving forward. This development could not have come at a better time than now when the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is planning to extend the programme next year and beyond.”

The minister further said the meeting will enable the management of NDE to fashion new ways and approaches for job creation for youths.

Earlier, NDE Director General Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said the training cum meeting was to provide the zonal directors and state coordinators an opportunity to look at the concept and implementation of the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme which is at its terminal point.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you may wish to recall that part of the exit strategy for ESPW participants has been implemented through the Basic Business Training (BBT) initiative recently conducted for the participants, I expect us to equally identify other exit strategies that will further make the gains of the programme more sustainable,”Fikpo said.