FG to find extra budgetary means to fund STI

The federal government has been working very hard in the recent months to find extra-budgetary means to fund the development in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

The Minister of Science Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu stated this, when he inspected the venue of the 2022 STI Expo themed; Sustaining National Economic Growth through Science, Technology and Innovation.

The STI EXPO is scheduled to be held from Monday March 14 to Friday March 18, 2022.

According to the Minister, that this year’s EXPO is focused on commercializing research done by inventors and innovators. He said that the nation will have more resources and increased exports when research ideas have been converted into products and services.