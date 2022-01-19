FG to inject 10m gas cylinders nationwide

The federal government has reiterated its plans to inject 10 million cylinders of Petroleum Liquefied Gas into circulation nationwide to increase access to the commodity.

The distribution of these cylinders, which is to help deepen cooking gas utilization across the country, would be done through registered marketers.

This was made known by the Managing Director of the Nigeria LPG, Alhaji Musa Ibrahim, during a 2-day sensitization workshop in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said the federal government would establish micro sales and distribution centres for the cylinders.

Ibrahim said, “The price of the safe cylinders is affordable as the LPG is capable of improving economic activities of the end-users.’’

The Programme Manager, National LPG Expansion Implementation Plan and Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on LPG, Mr Dayo Adeshina, urged the people of the state to embrace the use of the LPG in their households.

According to NAN, Adeshina explained that the federal government is considering the possibility of increasing access to the commodity by reducing the high cost of the LPG to expand affordability.

He said the use of cooking gas would reduce instances of deforestation, desertification and soil erosion which contribute seriously to environmental hazards.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, called on the national LPG office to develop a means or device to use gas for firing automobiles to reduce carbon emissions will be introduced.

He explained that many Nigerians are ignorant of the potential of the LPG, stressing that citizens need to be adequately aware of the potentials of the product.