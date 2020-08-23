FG to institutionalise nationwide service delivery

National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, has disclosed that the federal government is set to have service delivery officers nationwide to institutionalise service delivery processes in Nigeria.

This statement was made when she went on an advocacy visit to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) recently, in Abuja.

Akajemeli stated that, as part of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), the federal government, through the commitment of President Muhammudu Buhari, has keyed into the process to ensure that the initiative is adapted and implemented for improvements in service standards processes as contained in commitments 15 and 16 the National Action Plan (NAP 11).

She called on the agency to identify and nominate transformers and champions of reforms in key technical service departments that will ensure that service standards performance implementation, monitoring and reporting with terms of reference.

The coordinator called on CEO’s of MDA’s to support their teams through technical session’s briefs, workshops and meetings to ascertain the level of performance monitoring reporting mechanisms of their team.

She stated that, as a response to the global policy of reformers, SERVICOM would be partnering with 7 MDA’s and 7 states to drive the process of reformation at the states level that would make governance more transparent, accountable and efficient to the people.

She further stated that improving service delivery for citizen’s satisfaction in MDA’s will foster openness , transparency , accountability, inclusiveness and co- creation in services rendered will translate to good governance.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director/CEO Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Nurudeen A. Rafindadi, said the advocacy visit would afford the Agency the opportunity to be enlightened on Mr President’s commitment and implementation of the OGP initiatives.

He further assured the national coordinator of FERMA’s full commitment of keeping in line with the National Action plan (NAP 11) of the OGP improvements processes in Nigeria.