FG to institutionalise service delivery across the nation

The National Coordinator SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, has said the federal government is set to have service delivery officers nationwide to institutionalise service delivery processes in Nigeria.

She stated this during an advocacy visit to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) recently in Abuja.

Akajemeli said as part of the Open Partnership Government (OGP), the federal government has keyed into this process to ensure that the initiative is adapted and implemented for improvements in service standards processes as contained in commitments 15 and 16 the National Action Plan (NAP 11).

She called on the Agency to identify and nominate transformers and champions of reforms in key technical service departments that will ensure that service standards performance implementation, monitoring and reporting with terms of reference.

The coordinator called on CEO’s of MDA’s to support their teams through technical session’s briefs, workshops and meetings to ascertain the level of performance monitoring reporting mechanisms of their team.

She stated that, as a response to the global policy of reformers, SERVICOM would be partnering with 7 MDA’s and 7 states to drive the process of reformation at the states level that would make governance more transparent, accountable and efficient to the people.

She further stated that improving service delivery for citizen’s satisfaction in MDA’s will foster openness , transparency , accountability, inclusiveness and co- creation in services rendered will translate to good governance.

In his speech, the Managing Director/ CEO Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Nurudeen A. Rafindadi, FNSE said that the advocacy visit would afford the Agency the opportunity to be enlightened on Mr President’s commitment and implementation of the OGP initiatives.

He further assured the National Coordinator of FERMA’s full commitment of keeping in line with the National Action plan (NAP 11) of the OGP improvements processes in Nigeria.

