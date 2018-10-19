FG to invest more on education, health

Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has assured his compatriots that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would invest more on education and health in 2019.

The minister gave the assurance in a statement issued by the director, media and public relations of the ministry, Mrs Boade Akinola, in Abuja.

Mrs Akinola said that the minister gave the assurance during a peer review meeting with chief medical directors and medical directors nationwide.

The meeting was to enable the participants exchange ideas, share experiences and appreciate challenges confronting each facility in order to help government address them, and if necessary, capture them in the 2019 budget, he said.

The minister said, government would not only invest more money on health without doing same to education.

We need healthy people to drive the economy as we also need educated people to drive the economy so we would not neglect our human resources.

I assure you that for 2019, this government would put more money on education and health and we would make our people proud.

Earlier, the medical director, Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Meta, Dr. Adedamola Dada, who was also the host of the meeting, said the hospital had embarked on renovation of some of the existing infrastructure in the centre.

He however, appealed to the minister to assist the facility in persuading the Nigerian Railway Corporation to release more land space to the hospital for the required expansion.

Dada also notified the minister that since the hospital automated its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) collection, it has witnessed continuous monthly increase in revenue and has substantially reduced the leakages, and that the hospital had also improved the capacity of staff through relevant training programmes.

