FG to issue Green Bonds in December

The federal government says it has concluded arrangement for the issuance of its second Green Bonds in December, 2018 to fund climate change projects in the country.

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, who made this known at a 2-day national stakeholders retreat organized by the Federal Ministry of Environment ahead of the planned issuance.

According to the Minister, the issuance of Green Bonds is one of the way the country took to meet its obligations to the Paris Agreement as well as fast rack the reduction of emissions in line with the Paris Treaty.

With the successful issuance in 2017, Nigeria became the first country in Africa to take such initiative.

Represented by his Senior Technical Assistance, Dr. Ishiyaku Mohammed, the Minister noted that the retreat was designed to sensitize and galvanise the active participation of stakeholders in the issuance process.

He said the event was equally meant to review the grey areas from the first insurance with a view to consolidating and strengthening the process towards a hitch free second phase.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.