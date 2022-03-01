FG to make NNPC biggest, most capitalised coy in Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration plans to make the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd the biggest and most capitalized company in Africa.

President Buhari, said this at the 2022 edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit held at the Presidential Banquet Hall Monday in Abuja.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, who represented President Buhari, noted that Nigeria’s energy sector has been elevated to become the goose that lay the golden egg for the country, added that in order to fast-track the process, the federal government signed the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021.

“To demonstrate our seriousness, the administration did not waste time with the implementation of the PIA. We have also ensured the incorporation of the NNPC Ltd under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

“The NNPC is a limited company now and our target is to make it the biggest and the most capitalised and the most profitable company in the whole of Africa.”

The government is targeting to build the company to worth over $105 billion (N43.7 trillion).

Africa’s biggest company, South African technology investor Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J) is valued over $104 billion, while the second most capitalised company, Anglo America, is valued at $53.2 billion (N22.15 trillion).