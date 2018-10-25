FG to make tourism veritable earner for Nigeria – Buhari

The federal government of Nigeria has pledged to make tourism a

veritable earner for the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the pledge at the launching of the

Heritage Bikers Tour of Nigeria.

Buhari, who was represented by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information

and Culture, said the effort would support sustainable development

going on to uplift the nation.

“LAMA Bikers, though citizens of different nations of the world

including Brazil, Mexico, USA, Puerto Rico, South Africa, but are

joined together by a common desire to promote heritage and tourism in

nations that welcome them.

“Nigeria has welcomed them in line with our ambition to make tourism a

veritable income earner for this nation.

“I am very pleased at this laudable initiative birthed by the National

Commission of Museums and Monuments of Nigeria (NCMM),” the president

said.

The president said the tour would take local and international biking

group, led by LAMA Bikers, to museums, monuments and heritage sites in

11 states of the federation.

According to Mr Buhari, tourism sites in the 11 states are under the

auspices of the NCMM.

In his vote of thanks, Acting Director-General, NCMM, Abdulkerim

Kadiri, expressed gratitude to the president for his clear vision for

placing the generation of revenue through tourism among the six-point

agenda of his administration.

He applauded the minister for his keen interest in the project and his

effort to promote tourism in Nigeria using national cultural heritage.

“Today, we are living witnesses to the renaissance that he has for

long championed,” he said.

He thanked the First Entertainment Company, Lumazio Production and

Entertainment, Jordan FM, Federal Inland Revenue Services, all

parastatals present, including all media houses that are supporting

the laudable event.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.