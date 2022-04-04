FG to NASENI: Lead Nigeria’s industrialisation drive

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha has said a lot is expected of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) by the country’s dive for entrepreneurship.

While declaring the retreat open, Boss Mustapha told the Agency that all eyes of stakeholders on the growth and development efforts led by President Muhammadu Buhari now are on NASENI to chart new ways forward in the current drive by the administration to industrialise the country.

The SGF stated this in Abuja at a three day retreat for technical board members and managing directors of NASENI development institutes, with theme: ‘NASENI-The Vehicle for Nigeria’s Industrialisation ’.

He also charged NASENI to lead Nigeria in the popularisation of home-initiated and home-sustained industrial goods, machines, technologies, equipment and reverse engineering of key processes to achieve sustainable economic recovery of Nigeria.

The SGF urged participants at the retreat to focus discussions on strengthening the present administration’s agenda and developmental goals whose priority areas includes good governance, building a thriving and sustainable economy; enhancing social inclusion, reducing poverty; enlarging agricultural output for food security and export, attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products as well as expanding access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation was represented by the Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs Office, Mr. James Sule.

Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed full implementation of all statutory provisions of the NASENI Establishment Act in line with global best practices in order to compete favourably and deliver on its mandate of providing enabling environment for home initiated and home sustained industrialisation of the country.

He added that, the mandate of the Agency is in the areas of capital goods research and development.

