FG to partner KACCIMA on Kano trade fair complex rehabilitation

The federal through the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo on Tuesday, assured Kano state of the Ministry preparedness to partner with Kano State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) in the of the state trade fair complex.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the ministry by Governor Abdullahi Umar , the Minister said Kano State deserved a state of the art trade fair complex as the commercial nerve centre of the northern Nigeria.

In a statement by his media aide, Ifedayo Sayo, the Minister praised the governor for his giant strides in the development of the state, saying he could bear good testimonies of the excellent performance of the governor which has attracted many industries into the state.

had sought the assistance of the Minister in the development of the trade fair complex and of infrastructural facilities for the complex.

The governor said his embarked on a number of infrastructural to attract investors into the state adding that his efforts has yielded a lot with over 120 industries established and many others revived.

He pointed out that the state has not only become the commercial nerve centre of the Northern Nigeria but also for some West , particularly Niger and Chad.

He lauded Muhammadu Buhari for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, saying Kano State was prepared to take advantage of the project.

Besides, also praised Buhari for the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan-Kano railway project and the approval of modern railway station i Kano.

He assured the Minister that his will provide the enabling environment for private businesses to thrive, saying this informed the establishment of the Kano Inland Dry which will be completed in September this year.

He said the state was constructing dual access road to the dry in addition to other infrastructural facilities to the tune of N2.4billion.

