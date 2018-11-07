FG to patronise home grown ICT solutions- Shittu

The Minister of Communications Dr. Abdur-raheem Adebayo Shittu, has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that preference is given to home grown ICT solutions.

The minister also said this at the ongoing eNigeria in Abuja.

He said: “We are also committed to ensuring that we give preference to home grown solutions for the long-term sustainable growth of the ICT sector.

“Executive orders have been given in this regard and we have policies in place to make this a reality.

He added that: “The Federal Government is committed to growing the contribution of the non-oil sector to the GDP and the ICT sector has been identified as a strategic sector that can help us in the fulfillment of this objective.

“The impact of ICTs can be felt in virtually every area of human endeavour and countries are taking advantage of disruptive technologies to transform their economies.

He therefore urges the citizenry to embrace the emerging digital economy.

“It is therefore expedient for us to position ourselves to be key players in the emerging digital economy.

“With about 160 million active mobile lines and 90 mobile internet subscribers, mobile technologies are fast proving to be a game changer for deepening our ICT experience as a nation.

“Data has been widely reported as being the next oil and rightly so. Anonymized data from mobile networks and sensors on mobile phones can provide the data to drive our digital economy.

“In addition to promoting established ICT companies, we are also ensuring that we have a thriving startup ecosystem to provide opportunities to our teeming youths.

Also, “The Nigerian ICT sector is open for investment and it noteworthy that the Foreign Direct Investment in the sector has increased from $3.2billion in 2015 to $4 billion in 2018.

“Emerging disruptive technologies are also creating new industries and we can take advantage of this to further attract FDIs to the sector,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.