FG to rake in N207bn in 20 years from hospital projects

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said that the 5 Specialist Hospitals and one intravenous Fluid Plant when established in Nigeria is expected to bring into the federal account N207 billion in 20 years.

Acting Head, Media & Publicity of ICRC, Manji Yarling, in a statement seen by Blueprint said the Abuja project is estimated to accrue total revenue of N91.7 billion while the federal government will rake in the sum of N115.5 billion from the Port Harcourt project.

Both hospitals will be a 100-bed facility, offering specialties which include: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, Cerebrovascular Surgery, Nephrology, Oncology and Chemotherapy as well as assisted reproduction.

However, of the six pilot projects, two have been issued with Outline Business Case (OBC) certificates while the OBCs for four are being finalised.

The two projects that have received OBC certificates are multi-specialist hospitals in Abuja and in Port Harcourt.

The ICRC is in talks with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s NNPC Medical Service Limited (NMSL) over the proposed facilities under a Design- Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) Public Private Partnership Model.

Speaking during discussion with Financial Advisors to the proposed projects, Sigrun Partners when they paid a courtesy visit to the Commission, ICRC’s Acting Director General, Michael Ohiani, said the initiative will help address the challenge of medical tourism among the over 200 million Nigerians.

“We are working with NNPC management for the concession of six projects, five of which are specialist hospitals and one intravenous fluid plant.

“We were very glad when NNPC approached us that they want to showcase how medical facilities can be run through PPPs and they have selected five states of the Federation to use as pilot,” he said.

Nigerian representative of Sigrun Partners Gordon Gofwan, stressed that Nigeria has no choice than to rely on PPPs for its development, noting that it was ready to partner with the Commission to advance the attainment of its mandate.

“We believe that the future of the country is going to be driven by PPPs because the fiscal space is constrained, government capacity to fund projects will be severely tested, so if we are going to meet our development aspirations, PPP is inevitable,” he said.





