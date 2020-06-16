FG to resident doctors: Your strike ill-timed, dangerous

The federal government Monday said the decision of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) of Nigeria to go on strike was ill-timed and could result in the loss of lives of Nigerians.

The position came against the backdrop of NARD’s directive to proceed on an indefinite strike after the federal government failed to honour its agreement with them.

Announcing the industrial action Monday, NARD said the decision followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued on the 30th of May.

It was the high point of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held virtually 14th June, 2020, to review the 14-day ultimatum issued to the government which elapsed two days ago.

The meeting, according to NARD, had in attendance over 500 doctors – NOC, NEC, past presidents, caucus leaders, committee chairmen and observers among others.

FG cautions

But cautioning on the doctors’ move, the federal government warned that the timing was wrong, just as it said it could lead to severe loss of lives at this time the nation was contending with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire said this while responding to questions from journalists during the update by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said: “We held a meeting today (Monday) with the chairman House Committee on Health and president of the resident doctors, and others were in attendance. At the meeting, we clarified issues raised. I said this is not the time to go on strike, make your demand and continue to work. Lives to be lost are not replaceable.

“Some of the demands date back to many years. There were a series of demands. The issue of BPE has been dealt with and welfare of health workers is being attended to. The National Assembly is doing a fantastic job.”

No going back -NARD

Rising from its virtual meeting held Sunday, the association said its decision followed the characterisation of the healthcare delivery system by the perpetual unavailability of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for healthcare workers, causing a rise in the rate of infections.

NARDA’s position was made known by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba at a press conference in Abuja.

Sokomba regretted that in spite of repeated promises, the federal government did not pay the COVID-19 hazard inducement allowance to all health workers across the country as agreed.

Similarly, they said, the implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act in all federal and state hospitals that allows the inclusion of the residency funding into the reviewed 2020 budget, was yet to be effected.

“NEC noted the sorry state of the healthcare delivery system characterised by the perpetual unavailability of personnel protective equipment for healthcare workers in our hospitals with the attendant increase in infection rates, the unnecessary suffering of patients and their relatives, the financial hardship, the obsolete equipment, machines and technology etc.

“NEC noted the commitment of National Assembly speaker to implement the Medical Residency Training Act by ensuring inclusion of the residency funding into the reviewed 2020 budget.

“NEC observed the insincerity of the Appointees of the Executive Arm of Government in paying the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015, 2016 under the guise of the so-called appeal of the National Industrial Court decision.

“NEC observed non-payment of the COVID-19 hazard inducement allowance to all health workers across the country in spite of repeated promises by the government,” Sokomba said.

It further said: “NEC observed that the plight of her members in state tertiary hospitals such as the non-domestication and non-implementation of Medical Residency Training Act at the state level, the non-implementation of appropriate salary structure, and the non-payment of owed salaries and recently, the slashing of salaries of doctors and other health care workers by Kaduna and Kogi state government is yet to receive attention by the stakeholders.

“NEC noted the meddlesome and abuse of administrative power by Professor Henry A.A.”

To this end, the associate declared that all NARD members should proceed on indefinite strike.

However, the association said its members attending to COVID-19 patients at designated COVID -19 treatment and isolation centres are exempted for two weeks, after which they would mandatorily join the strike action if things remained the same.

The exemption, Sokomba said, was in recognition of the intervention of the Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman House Committee on Health Services Dr. Tanko Sununu and other stakeholders “as well as a demonstration of our good will to Nigerians.”

To further press home their point, NARD demanded: “The provision of the grossly inadequate appropriate Personal Protective Equipment for all Healthcare workers.

“The universal Implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act in all Federal and State hospitals and ensuring pay parity among doctors of equal cadre.

“The immediate implementation of the revised Hazard allowance and payment of the COVID-19 inducement allowance as agreed with by the Government and Healthcare Workers 3 months ago.

“The provision of funding for Medical Residency Training in the 2021 Appropriation bill.

“The payment of all arrears owed our members in federal and states tertiary health institutions, arising from the consequential adjustment of the National minimum wage.

“The stoppage and immediate refund of all illegal, unjust and callous cut in salaries of our members by Kaduna state and other state governments.”