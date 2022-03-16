FG to restore livelihood, socio-economic status of Northeast – Minister

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to restoring the livelihood, social and economic development of persons affected by the insurgency.

The minister stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the consultative meeting with stakeholders on the proposed North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP), , in Gombe state.

Hajiya Sadiya, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Disaster Management, Group Capt. Sadiq Shehu (rtd), assured that the people of the North-east would benefit from viable development programmes of the government.

In his remark, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said the development of the master plan through the inclusive engagement of stakeholders would yield workable and acceptable strategies to guide NEDC’s activities in the region.

Yahaya, who was represented by Prof. Abubakar Njodi, Secretary to the State Government, said such engagement was imperative towards developing a road map for the transformation of critical sectors in line with the commission’s mandates.

“Therefore, our active participation in this important consultative meeting is crucial towards ensuring the success of the commission,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mr Mohammed Goni-Alkali said the commission will develop a 10-year master plan to fast track sustainable development of the region.

Goni-Alkali, represented by the Director Operations of the commission, Mohammed Maiwada said the commission was saddled with the responsibility of responding to humanitarian crises and devastation caused by the insurgency in the region.

“We are going to develop a master plan based on the needs assessment of the zone to be known as NESDMP.

“In order to come up with a robust regional master plan, we consider a consultation with stakeholders paramount towards producing a comprehensive road map,” he said.

According to him, the proposed plan encompasses programmes and schemes to fast track the physical, social and economic development of the region.

The master plan, he said, comprised 10 pillars and it would encompass the relevant aspect of development plans and policies of Gombe state.

He said that the commission in 2021 conducted baseline surveys and held consultations with diverse groups and stakeholders across the 11 local government areas of the state.