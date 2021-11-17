FG to reverse high maternal, child mortality rate

The federal government has expressed commitment to reversing high burden of maternal, newborn and child mortality in the country.

Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire stated this while inaugurating a National Adolescent Health and Development Technical Working Group (NAHD-TWG) aimed at improving the health and the wellbeing of women, children, adolescents and elderly.

Dr. Ehanire called for strengthening of the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health plus Nutrition Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Coordination Platform (RMNCAEH+N, MSPCP).

The minister noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic affected delivery of essential services and negatively impacted the economy and national development, the health of women, children and adolescents was worse impacted.

He said given the pressure of the pandemic on the fragile health system, there is need for a new radical approach, which will harness available resources for effective multiple results. He said to curb the problems of duplications, distractions and disruptions in the health system, there is need for a foolproof coordinated approach in collective efforts. “It is therefore comforting to note that within one year of inaugurating the RMNACEAH+N, MSPCP Coordination Platform, there are early signs that we are moving in the right direction.”

Ehanire observed that the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2018 shows that Maternal Mortality Ratio is 512 per 100,000 live births, and adolescents contribute 40 per cent to these deaths. He said the Federal Government is resolute at ensuring access to quality health for Nigerians, including vulnerable groups.

The minister recalled that the government on October 12, 2020, launched the (RMNCAEH+N MSPCP) to improve coordination, strengthen partnership and enhance accountability, to achieve effective technical delivery and maximise outcomes.

