FG to solve power problems in Igala land

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has directed the ministry officials and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to find a lasting solution to the intractable problem of power, in Igala Kingdom of Kogi state.



The minister, who gave the directive while receiving the Atta of Igala, Dr. Michael Ameh Oboni 11, on Friday, regretted that the area had been subjected to endless darkness and hardships following the failure to complete a 133/33 power project earlier awarded for the area.

He said he was informed that the contractor who handled the project died while the equipment brought to the site, including transformers, were gutted by fire.



Mamman, who had immediately summoned the ministry’s officials to the meeting, directed them to immediately work on a new proposal to award an improved 330KVA power project for more effective coverage of the area.



Earlier, the Atta of Igala lamented that the Igala Kingdom was the only such area without a Transmission Station despite its status as an industrial hub.



He stated that his people have been subjected to untold hardships and poverty occasioned by the poor supply of electricity to the area.



The Atta of Igala further lamented that most times, his people were thrown into darkness for days, and that as a result, artisans and other business activities could not thrive for days.



