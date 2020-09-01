FG to spend over N600bn on agric inputs to ensure food security – Minister

The federal government is said to have resolved to inject over N600 billion as a stimulus response into the agriculture sector, targeting small scale farmers, to ensure food security and sustainability.

A statement by the Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, on Sunday in Abuja said the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono revealed this while on a weekend tour of Dangote Fertilizer Plant, and a crucial meeting with other fertilizer companies in Lagos state, to galvanize their cooperation for input production.

He said Nanono had explained that the well over N600 billion stimulus response which targets farmers nationwide will take off with an initial 2.4 million farmers in the first instance.

He also noted that to avoid the abuse of government funds and good intentions, the support will be in kind in form of inputs and not cash as was the practice in the past.

According to him, the minister said the forceful closure of all International borders, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made it evident that Nigeria can conveniently and sustainably feed itself.

The minister had commenced his tour with a courtesy call on the Governor of Lagos state, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo -Olu where he pledged to support the state farming communities with rural roads, solar lighting and water holes so as to encourage and empower them to increase productivity. He also promised to collaborate with Lagos State Government in the fishing sector in order to tap the potentials of its marine endowments and drastically reduce the importation of fish in Nigeria.

In his response, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, who received the minister in company of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and other state officials, promised to collaborate with the federal government not only in the fishing sector but also to join forces in the Federal government’s effort to embark on mechanized farming.