FG to woo more foreign investors on science and tech

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr.

Bitrus Bako Nabasu, has said the ministry is determined to attract

more foreign investors to the country to promote science and

technology.

He stated this yesterday at the 16th National Council on Science and

Technology, held in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

Speaking on the theme; Enhancing Nigeria’s Competitiveness in all

Sectors of the Economy through Effective Development of Science,

Technology and Innovation, Bako said government was determined to

create an enabling environment to mobilise local investment and

attract more foreign direct investment into the country.

He stressed that for the country to become a truly great nation, the

youths must actively participate in the management of the country’s

economy.

‘‘The present administration has recognised the use of science,

technology and innovation as well as the effective participation of

our young people and professionals if our dear country is to become a

truly great nation,’’ he stated.

He added that with the present Economic Recovery and Growth Plan

(ERCP) 2017-2020 programme, government has realised that it is

science and technology that will drive productivity and economic

activity in all sectors.

He maintained that the Executive Order 5 was also signed by President

Muhammadu Buhari in order to revolutionise and redirect the country’s

economy from the path of resource- base to a new, sustainable and

inclusive path of a knowledge-based economy, driven by innovation.

Also speaking, Nasarwa state Commissioner for Science and Technology,

Professor Jonathan Ayuba, said ‘‘the state is science friendly and

will continue to synergise with the federal ministry of science and

technology for the development of the country.

