FG unveils over 300 computers for NEPC staff 





The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has launched over 300 hardware and computer system to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in a bid to enhance the export of non-oil products.

Otunba Adebayo during the inauguration at the weekend said the federal government had given directive that all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) be digitised.

He expressed hope that the newly procured hard ware and computers for staff of NEPC would further boost their performance

He lauded the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, on his appointment, and was optimistic that his appointment would take the council to greater heights.

He also advised the staff to redouble their efforts in their work.

The NEPC boss, Dr. Yakuzak said the procurement of hard ware and computers was part of the council’s strategies of building and sustaining a workforce that is well equipped and ready to deliver quality service to the exporting community.

According to him, the cummulative effect of International Trade Centre (ITC) report and the circular from Head of Service of the Federation coupled with the work distruption occasioned by COVID-19 prompted the council to commence digitisation and automation of its documents and services.

He stated that the management therefore awarded contract for the procurement of hardware for all Trade Promotion Officers in both the headquarters and the 33 regional and state offices to further boost their productivity.