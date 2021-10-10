FG urged to release Nnamdi Kanu



Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, DULF, Chief Daniel Ukwu, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, from DSS detention.

Ukwu who made the appeal in an exclusive interview with Blueprint said releasing Kanu would diffuse tension and force the separatist group to discard the weekly sit-at-home it declared every Monday which has adversely affected the people of the South East for close to two months now.

He said however that because Kanu had been granted bail before, he should be given stringent conditions not to foment trouble when he is released this time around.

Ukwu noted that what Kanu’s case required was a political solution through dialogue but not through court processes.



The DULF boss, while urging the government to let Kanu off the hook warned that no attempt should be made to bribe him because that would be counter productive.

According to him, this is because he would turn down the offer but urging the federal authirities to be persuasive to enable him shelve the agitation to diffuse tension in the zone and the country at large.

“It is my wish that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu should be released from detention. I appeal to the Federal Government to release from custody however with conditions that he should not foment trouble again.

“I believe that when this is done, it would reduce tension in Nigeria and Biafra in particular.



“Court process will not end the agitation but political solution through dialogue should be followed. .

“The Federal Government should listen to the National Assembly members from the South East who have started making moves to ensure that political solution is found,” he said..

He said that he expressed this view on the grounds that so long as the IPOB leader continues to be detained, his followers will continue to agitate..

Ukwu suggested that in giving conditions for his release, he should be reminded that since the government was capable of bringing him back from his hideout abroad, should he continue to cause trouble, the government would not fail to wield the big stick.